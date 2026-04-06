FBI Warns Users: China-Linked Apps Access User’s Data and Store It as Long as They Want

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a Public Service Announcement highlighting data security risks linked to foreign-developed mobile apps. The warning focuses on apps widely used in the United States that are developed and operated by companies based in China. According to the FBI, these companies are subject to China’s national security laws, which means the Chinese government could potentially request access to user data held by them.

What Data Apps Can Collect

The agency says users should pay close attention to app permissions. Once access is granted, apps can collect data not just within the app but across the device. This can include names, email addresses, phone numbers, and contact lists. If users allow access to contacts, apps may also collect information about people saved in their address book, even if those individuals are not using the app.

Where the Data Goes

The PSA notes that privacy policies of some apps state user data may be stored on servers located in China. It also says such data can be kept for as long as developers consider necessary. Some apps offer a local version that runs directly on the device, which may reduce data transfer. However, others require users to agree to data sharing before they can use the service at all.

Malware and Hidden Risks

The FBI also highlights the risk of malware in some applications. This includes hidden code that can exploit system weaknesses, gain deeper access to a device, and allow further software to be installed without user knowledge. The risk is higher when apps are downloaded from unofficial websites or third-party app stores, though the agency notes that even official stores cannot eliminate all risks.

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Ongoing Tensions Around Data and Control

The warning comes at a time when data privacy is already a major issue in the United States. The FBI itself has been in past disputes with tech companies like Apple, especially over access to encrypted user data during investigations. That case highlighted a long-running debate - how much access governments should have to private data.

This makes the current warning more complex. While the FBI is cautioning users about foreign access to data, it has also pushed for access to data held by tech companies in the name of national security.

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