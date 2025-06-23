16 billion Passwords, Private Information Leaked: Here’s What You Should Do Right Away

Think about all the times you've logged in: your email, Instagram, Swiggy account, and even your old Yahoo account from 2010. Now, imagine that all of those accounts were put into a big bucket and left out in the open for anybody to take. That's very much what just happened.

Around 16 billion usernames and passwords have been left exposed on the internet, making it one of the largest password leaks ever. And what's scarier is that this isn’t just some old data from 10 years ago. A lot of the material is new, and it looks like it came from PCs that had malware on them that stole information. These leaked passwords include data from leading websites like Apple, Google, Facebook and Telegram.

Reportedly, the leaked information comes from 30 different places, and even if part of it is the same, the amount is still unknown. This is a treasure trove for hackers. They don't have to hack you. They can just log in with your old password from a breach you forgot about.

This is how people lose access to their bank accounts, UPI wallets, emails, employment, and even their Instagram profiles. In a quiet way. In a few minutes. You need to take action if you've ever used the same password in more than one place, which, let's be honest, most of us have

How to Keep Yourself Safe Without Losing It

Check your email first. Visit haveibeenpwned.com: Enter the email address you use most often. It will let you know if your data has been stolen in any way. If it shows you’ve been pwned, start changing the passwords for that email, especially for things like banking, employment, and social media that are private. Please stop using the same passwords over and over again: Everyone does it. It's easy to remember. But it's also much easier to hack. If someone finds out your password and you use it for five different apps, you've essentially given them access to your full digital existence. Here's a rule to follow: one account, one password. That's all. Enable two-step logins: You may now add an extra layer of protection to most apps and websites. For example, you can get a one-time code delivered to your phone or generated in an app. It's not ideal, but it's a lot better than nothing. Go for options like "2FA" or "two-step verification" and turn them on. It takes five minutes. Make your passwords stronger: It's time to move on if you're still using your birthday or your pet's name with a @123. Say strange, odd things. Think about weird combinations, and it’s better if they make no sense. That's the idea. Silly means strong. Use a password manager: Use a password manager if you really want to do this. It keeps track of all your passwords so you don't have to.

This isn't just "another data leak." This is 16 billion credentials that have been put online, and most people won't even know they're affected until something goes wrong. So, see this as a sign. Make your passwords better. Put on that extra layer. Before someone else logs in for you, clean up the mess. It's not about being paranoid in 2025, it's about being realistic.