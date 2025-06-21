How to Record Calls on Android Without That Awkward “This Call Is Being Recorded” Alert | Image: Reuters

Let’s be honest- that robotic voice of “your call is being recorded” can mess up the mood of the conversations sometimes. Worst? It can give away your secret that you were recording the call. The alert very much negates the objective of discreet call recording if you want to keep an eye on a sensitive chat, an important work call, or a shady customer service rep.

But here’s the deal: some Android phones include a secret feature that lets you record calls without making a loud noise or alerting the other person. Instead, you will hear a small beep sound, which won’t alert the other party about being recorded.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to root your phone or install sketchy apps from other people. To access this feature, just follow these steps.

1. Launch the Contacts app. Yes, not the Phone app, but Contacts instead.

2. Click on the three dots in the top right corner.

3. Open "Settings."

4. Search for "Call Recording" or "Call Settings." The exact name may be different depending on the type of your phone.

5. Look for an option that says "Play Audio Tone instead of Disclaimer" or something like that in the call recording area.

6. Turn on that switch. That's all. Your phone will now make a brief beep instead of that protracted warning message. It sounds like an old-fashioned landline tone. It's so subtle that the person on the other end probably won't even notice it. And in some places, it still counts as a notice, which helps keep things from getting too murky legally.

Why this might be helpful

Work calls: Do you need to recall what your employer said without typing like a crazy person? Quiet recording to the rescue.

Nightmares with customer service: Keep a record of proof when businesses break their promises.

Safety and backup: For women or other people who might be in danger, keeping a discreet record of calls can be a digital safety net.