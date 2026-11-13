18-Hour Global Blackout: The Night Microsoft 365 Left World Stranded; Microsoft Confirms Upgrade Error, Not Hackers

Microsoft has apologised after a worldwide outage knocked out the services for 18 hours, blaming a technical fault linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade rather than a cyberattack or artificial intelligence (AI) agents. Thursday night turned into a long wait for an email for millions of people, an email that would not load. Outlook refused to open, Team meetings dropped, Copilot went silent and Microsoft 365 apps threw up error after error. The interruption, which looked at first glance like a local glitch soon surfaced as a fault stretching across continents.

The offices could not coordinate, classrooms could not connect and airlines could not run routine operations. The working day was forced to pause from small businesses to large institutions, while one of the world's most relied-upon software ecosystems stayed out of reach.

By Friday afternoon, signs of improvement began to return as some services flickered back, then steadied, though many users were still reporting problems well into the evening. The recovery was slow, deliberate and, by Microsoft's own admission, frustrating for those left waiting.

Microsoft Accepts Blame

On Friday, the technology giant issued a public apology for the 18-hour disruption. The company clearly pointed out that it was not the work of hackers, and it was not a failure caused by AI.

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Instead, the company traced the trouble to the own infrastructure, with a fault introduced during an earlier exercise to increase network capacity that had remained hidden, only to be exposed when a more recent network adjustment was made. Microsoft stated that the combination brought services down.

Later, the tech giant confirmed that the underlying fault has now been fixed, but restoration for every customer and every region was still underway at the time of the statement.

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Why Restoration Took So Long

Rather than switching everything back on at once, Microsoft chose to bring services back in stages. Each phase was checked for stability before the next was allowed to proceed, with the firm saying that the sheer volume of demand made a sudden, full restart risky.

The company stressed that the cautious approach was the reason the return to normal felt so slow. It suggested that a faster restoration could have created fresh instability and a second wave of failures.

“We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners," Microsoft said. The company added that it understood the weight of responsibility that came with providing tools used by so many people every day.

No Sign Of Malicious Activity

In an attempt to calm speculation, Microsoft was clear that no cybersecurity breach had taken place, saying, “As of now, we are not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident."

The same message was repeated in the online update, with the company saying, “The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions."

How Far The Fault Spread

As per information, the scale became clear within hours, as tracking site Downdetector recorded reports from 74 countries and territories in a single hour, as users found themselves locked out of Outlook inboxes and other Microsoft apps.

The company stated that the organisations that rely on Microsoft 365 for daily communication and operations were among the worst affected. It also repeated the pledge to explain what happened in full.

“We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. Given the scale of demand, we restored services gradually, validating stability at each stage. While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration," Microsoft said.