24-Hour Lockouts: Multiple WhatsApp Users Hit With Sudden 'Under Review' Restrictions

New Delhi: Several WhatsApp users- particularly in India- experienced temporary access restrictions after their accounts were abruptly flagged ‘under review,’ sparking widespread frustration across social media on Monday.

According to reports, the problem emerged around 8 PM IST when impacted users received in-app notifications indicating their accounts were undergoing review for Terms of Service compliance, rendering them unable to access WhatsApp's features.

The message displayed on the app read: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result, typically within 24 hours," stated reports.

Below these remarks, the app shows an option to learn about account issues, which includes "How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance" and an option "About stolen phone and accounts."

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What spokesperson said

Mneanwhile, a WhatsApp spokesperson addressed the reports by stating that the platform constantly strives to detect and prevent abuse while safeguarding legitimate users.

The organisation withheld the exact number of impacted accounts and did not clarify whether the reviews stemmed from a technical glitch, automated enforcement, or an expansive anti-spam measure.

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No prior notice

Numerous users asserted that the restriction occurred without any advance notice, maintaining they had not engaged in any behavior that breached the platform's guidelines.