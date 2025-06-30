40% Charge in Just 10 Minutes: iQOO 13 Green Edition Launching in India on July 4 | Image: iQOO

iQOO is set to expand its flagship lineup in India with the launch of the iQOO 13 Green Edition on July 4, exclusively via Amazon India. Positioned as a high-performance device, the Green Edition is a fresh take on the iQOO 13 series and boasts cutting-edge features, including 120W fast charging that powers the phone up to 40% in just 10 minutes, according to the company.

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 Green Edition is powered by Qualcomm’s 3nm-based Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. This powerhouse combination ensures seamless multitasking, high-end gaming, and overall smooth performance.

The phone features a 6.82-inch Q10 8T LTPO display with a 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1800 nits peak brightness. It also incorporates Ultra EyeCare technology, designed to reduce eye strain during prolonged use, whether you're gaming or scrolling for hours.

Photography enthusiasts will get a triple rear camera setup, which includes:

A 50MP main camera with a 1/1.49-inch Sony IMX921 sensor

A 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens using a Samsung JN1 sensor

A 50MP telephoto lens with an f/1.85 aperture

On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera featuring the GC32E1 sensor for crisp self-portraits and video calls.

Running on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android, the iQOO 13 Green Edition comes with a promise of 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support.