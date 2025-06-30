Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Expected Display, Camera and Design Upgrades Coming This September

If you have an iPhone 16 and are wondering if the iPhone 17 will be a game-changer or just another shiny Apple update, we are here to help. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 series this September, likely between 8-12 September. Based on what we've heard from reliable leaks and reports, Apple is making several changes to important areas like the display, camera, and design. Let's begin.

Display: Thinner bezels, smarter screen

People are saying that the iPhone 17 will have a redesigned look, with even thinner bezels and maybe a slimmer Dynamic Island. The base model is expected to get a 6.3-inch display, which is bigger than the 6.1-inch screen we see in the iPhone 16. While Jeff Pu believes Apple will cut down the size of Dynamic Island as it plans to use metalens technology for Face ID, analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicts that Apple will continue with the same size of Dynamic Island as the iPhone 16.

There are also talks that Apple might adopt Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which makes the black border surrounding the screen smaller. This rumour was also running wild ahead of the iPhone 16 launch. BRS tech gives you more screen space without making your phone bigger. People are also talking about stronger anti-reflective coatings and brighter screens in sunshine, which would be great for anyone who hates squinting outside.

The iPhone 16 display has given us brighter displays and ProMotion on the Pro models. A big leap could be coming in this way as Apple is said to be bringing ProMotion tech on the non-Pro models also this time. So, the leap to iPhone 17? Pretty huge unless you don’t care about how things look from edge to edge.

Camera: The front gets a boost

The iPhone 17 is rumoured to receive a major boost in the front camera. The iPhone 17 is expected to include a better front camera, with better autofocus for selfies taken in low light. Apple might even shift certain sensors under the screen to make the notch or Dynamic Island smaller or cleaner.

The rumour has it that Apple is prepping an updated 24MP selfie camera with a six-element lens. The Pro Max may get a bigger 48MP Telephoto camera, which will be a massive upgrade over the current 12MP sensor. The wide and ultrawide camera could be the same. The thinnest iPhone aka iPhone 17 Ai,r is rumoured to get a single-lens 48-megapixel rear camera.

Design: Minor tweaks

iPhone 17 is said to come with minor tweaks in terms of design. There are good chances that the phone could look and feel pretty much the same as the iPhone 16 when you hold the phone in your hand. The cameras could be placed vertically this time. There are whispers that Apple could use Aluminium instead of Titanium due to environmental and sustainability reasons. You can also expect a frame that is a little smaller and new colour choices.

Should you wait for iPhone 17 or continue with your iPhone 16?

If you have an iPhone 16, your phone is performing well, you can wait for another year unless you are a huge Apple fan and want the latest Apple phone, irrespective of what’s new inside. Upgrade if you want a narrower bezel or a better front camera.