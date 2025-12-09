5 Android Browsers That Do What Chrome Can’t | Image: Republic

Google Chrome may be the default browser on most Android phones, but that doesn’t automatically make it the best choice. Over the years, Chrome has become heavier, more battery‑hungry, and increasingly criticised for how much data it collects. Many users say it slows down older phones, hogs RAM, and offers very little customisation. With privacy concerns rising and performance issues becoming more visible, Android users are finally looking beyond Chrome.

Fortunately, the Android ecosystem today is full of strong alternatives - browsers that are faster, lighter, more private, or simply more innovative. Here are five Android browsers that genuinely do what Chrome can’t, along with a realistic look at what each one still lacks.

1. Opera: The Feature‑Packed Power Browser

Opera stands out because it bundles features that Chrome doesn’t even attempt. It includes a free built‑in VPN, a native ad blocker, a data‑saving mode, and a clean, modern interface. For travellers, students, and privacy‑conscious users, Opera feels like a complete package right out of the box.

Why Opera Is Better Than Chrome

- Built‑in VPN

- Strong ad blocking

- Data compression for slow networks

- AI‑powered features and a polished UI

What Opera Still Lacks

- The VPN is basic and not meant for heavy use

- Syncing across devices isn’t as seamless as Chrome

- Some features feel cluttered for minimalists

2. Firefox: The Customisation King

Firefox is the browser for people who want control. It supports extensions on mobile, something Chrome still doesn’t offer. It also runs on its own independent engine, not Chromium, which gives it a unique identity and stronger privacy stance.

Why Firefox Is Better Than Chrome

- Mobile add‑ons (a huge advantage)

- Strong privacy tools

- Open‑source and transparent

- Syncing without feeding Google more data

What Firefox Still Lacks

- Slightly slower page loading on some sites

- Fewer extensions than desktop Firefox

- The interface feels less polished than Chrome or Edge

3. Microsoft Edge: Surprisingly Fast and Feature‑Rich

Edge has quietly become one of the fastest Android browsers. It offers reading mode, collections, vertical tabs, and even built‑in coupon tools. It’s ideal for productivity‑focused users and syncs beautifully with Windows PCs.

Why Edge Is Better Than Chrome

- Excellent performance and battery efficiency

- Great for research and reading

- Strong cross‑device syncing with Windows

- Built‑in shopping and productivity tools

What Edge Still Lacks

- Some users dislike Microsoft’s nudges to sign in

- Occasional clutter from too many features

- Privacy isn’t as strong as Firefox or DuckDuckGo

4. DuckDuckGo Browser: Privacy First, Always

DuckDuckGo is built for people who want zero tracking. It blocks trackers automatically, wipes data with a single tap, and avoids personalised ads entirely.

Why DuckDuckGo Is Better Than Chrome

- No tracking, no profiling

- One‑tap “Fire Button” to erase everything

- Email protection and smarter encryption

- Simple, clean interface

What DuckDuckGo Still Lacks

- No extensions

- Fewer advanced features

- Syncing across devices is limited

5. Via Browser: The Lightweight Speedster

Via Browser is tiny often under 2MB and incredibly fast. It’s perfect for older phones, budget devices, or anyone who wants pure speed without bloat.

Why Via Browser Is Better Than Chrome

- Extremely lightweight

- Loads pages quickly even on weak networks

- Highly customisable

- Minimal battery and RAM usage

What Via Browser Still Lacks

- No advanced privacy tools

- No syncing across devices

- The interface feels basic compared to bigger browsers