Google Confirms Pixel 9 Pro Display Defect, Rolls Out 3‑Year Free Repair Plan

New Delhi: Google has officially acknowledged a display-related defect affecting a limited number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices and has announced a special extended repair program to address the issue. The company will offer eligible users a free display replacement for up to three years from the original date of purchase, marking one of its most extensive post‑launch support measures for the Pixel lineup.

The move comes after weeks of user complaints circulating across social media platforms and online forums. Pixel 9 Pro owners had been sharing images and videos showing a thin vertical line running from the top to the bottom of the screen. In some cases, users also reported intermittent display flicker, particularly on the Pixel 9 Pro model. These issues appeared even on devices without any physical damage, prompting speculation about a deeper hardware fault.

Google has now confirmed that the problem is linked to a specific display‑related component failure. To address this, the company has launched an extended repair program that covers affected Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL units for three years which is well beyond the standard warranty period. Repairs under this program are on and will be available through Google walk‑in service centers, authorised repair partners, and online repair channels.

However, the company has clarified that not all devices will automatically qualify. Phones with cracked screens, damaged cover glass, or signs of liquid intrusion may be disqualified after inspection. Eligibility requires the presence of a vertical line running across the display or, in the case of the Pixel 9 Pro, noticeable display flicker. Devices that fail to meet these criteria may still be repaired, but standard warranty terms or out‑of‑warranty fees will apply.

Before submitting a device for repair, Google advises users to back up their data and place the phone in Repair Mode, a feature available in the system settings that protects personal information during servicing.