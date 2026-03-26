A 200MP Camera iPhone? New Leak Hints at Apple’s Catch-Up Strategy

The iPhone 17 Pro continues to feature the 48MP camera that debuted on previous generations. | Image: Pexels

Apple could finally be preparing to bring a 200-megapixel camera to the iPhone, according to a new supply chain leak, signalling a potential shift in its long-standing camera strategy.

The report suggests that Apple is evaluating a high-resolution sensor with a larger physical size than the current iPhone camera hardware. This is significant because sensor size, not just megapixel count, determines how much light a camera can capture and how well it performs in low-light conditions.

For years, Apple has prioritised computational photography over raw hardware upgrades. While competitors such as Samsung have already introduced 200MP sensors in flagship devices, Apple has stayed with 48MP cameras, focusing instead on image processing, colour accuracy, and consistency.

A shift in Apple’s camera philosophy

The move toward a 200MP sensor would mark a clear change in approach. Higher megapixel counts allow for more detailed images and more flexibility in cropping without losing quality. They also enable features like lossless digital zoom by using sensor cropping instead of traditional optical zoom systems.

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However, increasing resolution alone is not enough. Larger sensors are critical to avoid issues like noise and reduced light sensitivity, which is why the leak’s mention of a bigger sensor matters more than the megapixel number itself.

Apple’s cautious approach to camera hardware upgrades is well documented. The company only moved from 12MP to 48MP sensors in recent years, long after Android competitors had already made that transition.

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Not coming anytime soon

Despite the renewed discussion around a 200MP iPhone, the upgrade is unlikely to arrive immediately. Analyst estimates suggest such a camera could debut around 2028, indicating that Apple is still in early evaluation stages rather than active product development.

Separate reports also indicate that current iPhone prototypes continue to focus on improving 48MP systems, including features like variable aperture and better telephoto capabilities.

This aligns with Apple’s typical product strategy, where hardware changes are introduced only when the company can integrate them with its broader imaging pipeline.

Playing catch-up or playing long-term?

The timing of this development highlights a broader industry trend. Android manufacturers have been pushing high-resolution sensors for several years, using them as a key differentiator in flagship smartphones.

Apple’s delay suggests a different priority. Rather than leading with hardware specifications, the company has focused on optimising real-world output through software. A move to 200MP would not necessarily signal a change in that philosophy, but rather an expansion of it.

If Apple adopts a larger 200MP sensor, it is likely to combine it with its existing computational techniques to deliver improvements in detail, zoom, and low-light photography without compromising consistency.