A Smash Hit? Apple Ramps Up iPhone 17 Production After Strong Demand

Apple has reportedly asked at least two suppliers to significantly increase production of the entry-level iPhone 17 by a minimum of 30 per cent. This move comes after robust pre-order figures last weekend, as reported by The Information, citing informed sources.

This development suggests a greater consumer preference for the more affordable $799 iPhone 17 (₹82,900 in India) over the premium Pro models, which start at $1,099 in the US and ₹1,34,900 in India. Pro models typically boast superior materials, cameras, processors, and displays.

Earlier this week, Apple reportedly instructed Luxshare Precision, one of its primary iPhone assemblers in China alongside Foxconn, to boost daily output of the standard iPhone 17 by approximately 40 per cent. Apple has not yet responded to a Reuters request for comment.

The entry-level iPhone 17, released on Friday, now features screen and camera enhancements previously exclusive to Pro models, thereby narrowing the gap with Apple's higher-priced versions.

Apple is banking on its latest iPhone lineup, which includes a thinner iPhone Air, to revitalise growth in its flagship product category. This follows several years of sluggish sales, attributed to less frequent consumer upgrades and only incremental improvements in new models.