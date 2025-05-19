A Supercomputer in Orbit: China Kicks Off Its New Space Project

China has begun a new project: a supercomputer in space. The new on-orbit supercomputing project was kicked off by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) last week with the launch of 12 satellites of a planned 2800-satellite network. Created by startup ADA Space and Zhejiang Lab, these satellites will form a “Three-Body Computing Constellation” to collect and process data in space instead of sending it to terrestrial computing infrastructure.

According to Space News, each satellite houses an 8-billion parameter AI model, capable of 744 tera operations per second (TOPS). Together, the 12 satellites can provide 5 peta operations per second (POPS) — significantly higher than what most AI models require. For example, Microsoft’s Copilot PC need 40 TOPS. However, a network of 2800 satellites will be aimed at generating 1,000 POPS — all in space.

The satellites can reach up to 100Gbps speed using laser inter-satellite links and remote sensing payloads. The data is collected and processed onboard, minimising data loss and hardware requirements otherwise needed to relay the information to on-ground computing networks.

The report said each satellite also carries a cosmic X-ray polarimeter — created by Guangxi University and the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences — capable of detecting, determining, and classifying cosmic events, like gamma-ray bursts. These satellites can also create 3D digital twin data, which helps applications in fields such as emergency response, gaming, and tourism, per ADA Space.

A supercomputer network in space could allow agencies in China to collect and process data at a significantly faster rate compared to the traditional satellite-to-terrestrial system. According to the South China Morning Post, transmissions from traditional satellites suffer a huge loss of information, with “less than 10 per cent” of data reaching receptors on the ground. That is due to several factors, like a limited bandwidth and the availability of terrestrial stations. On the other hand, orbital supercomputers can collect and process data on-device sustainably by using solar power to reduce their carbon footprint.