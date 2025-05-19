A Supercomputer in Orbit: China Kicks Off Its New Space Project

Updated May 19th 2025, 14:27 IST
China has begun a new project: a supercomputer in space. The new on-orbit supercomputing project was kicked off by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) last week with the launch of 12 satellites of a planned 2800-satellite network. Created by startup ADA Space and Zhejiang Lab, these satellites will form a “Three-Body Computing Constellation” to collect and process data in space instead of sending it to terrestrial computing infrastructure.
According to Space News, each satellite houses an 8-billion parameter AI model, capable of 744 tera operations per second (TOPS). Together, the 12 satellites can provide 5 peta operations per second (POPS) — significantly higher than what most AI models require. For example, Microsoft’s Copilot PC need 40 TOPS. However, a network of 2800 satellites will be aimed at generating 1,000 POPS — all in space.
The satellites can reach up to 100Gbps speed using laser inter-satellite links and remote sensing payloads. The data is collected and processed onboard, minimising data loss and hardware requirements otherwise needed to relay the information to on-ground computing networks.
The report said each satellite also carries a cosmic X-ray polarimeter — created by Guangxi University and the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences — capable of detecting, determining, and classifying cosmic events, like gamma-ray bursts. These satellites can also create 3D digital twin data, which helps applications in fields such as emergency response, gaming, and tourism, per ADA Space.
A supercomputer network in space could allow agencies in China to collect and process data at a significantly faster rate compared to the traditional satellite-to-terrestrial system. According to the South China Morning Post, transmissions from traditional satellites suffer a huge loss of information, with “less than 10 per cent” of data reaching receptors on the ground. That is due to several factors, like a limited bandwidth and the availability of terrestrial stations. On the other hand, orbital supercomputers can collect and process data on-device sustainably by using solar power to reduce their carbon footprint.
China’s new project is not alone. Previously, Europe and the US have tested edge computing in space to remove bottlenecks for satellite data transmissions and processing. However, China’s supercomputing network could be the first to feature AI-loaded satellites in orbit. However, whether this project culminates as expected, especially with challenges such as satellite congestion, security risks, and maintenance, is yet to be seen.
Published May 19th 2025, 14:27 IST