Apple Retains Title as World's Most Valuable Brand for Second Time in a Row

Apple is once again the world’s most valuable brand. Brand analytics firm Kantar has assigned Apple the top position in a comprehensive analysis of global brands in the 2025 edition of BrandZ report. With a valuation of $1.29 trillion, Apple’s brand has surged in perception, based on inputs of over 4.5 million consumer interviews across 522 categories in 54 markets.

The latest report shows Apple retained its position for the second time in a row, pumped by a 28 per cent jump in valuation. BrandZ’s report also considered Apple’s financial performance to determine its lead, which shows the Tim Cook-led company’s sustained consumer trust, premium positioning, and successful diversification across hardware, software, and service categories.

Apple’s brand value accounts for roughly 12 per cent of the BrandZ Global Top 100’s total value, represented by a whopping figure of $10.7 trillion in 2025. The report also highlights Apple’s ability to outpace rivals such as Google’s parent Alphabet and Microsoft in two broad categories: consumer technology and luxury, which surged 46 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively, in 2025. According to the report, the demand for Apple’s high-end devices like the iPhone Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra helped the brand bolster its position in both categories.