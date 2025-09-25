Updated 25 September 2025 at 14:01 IST
Aadhaar Now Easily Downloadable on WhatsApp Through UIDAI’s New Service
UIDAI now lets users download Aadhaar card via WhatsApp, offering a faster, simpler alternative to traditional methods. Here’s how to access your digital Aadhaar instantly using your phone.
Aadhaar today is linked to almost every sphere of our lives. From school admissions to PF withdrawal, Aadhaar has become mandatory for everything today. With wide usage comes the belief that Aadhaar is complex and obtaining one is even more complex.
The Government of India seems to have heard it and thus made it easier for people to access their Aadhaar card. Citizens can now download it directly on WhatsApp through the official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, which is linked to DigiLocker.
How It Works
To use the service, you need to save the MyGov Helpdesk number +91-9013151515 on your phone. Once you send a “Hi” or “Namaste” on WhatsApp, the chatbot will guide you step by step. Here’s the simple process:
Choose DigiLocker Services from the menu.
Log in or set up your DigiLocker account if you don’t have one.
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
Verify it using the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
Select Aadhaar from your stored DigiLocker documents.
The Aadhaar PDF will be sent to your WhatsApp chat. The PDF is password-protected and digitally signed by UIDAI, which means it is as valid as a printed Aadhaar card. Note that to download Aadhaar this way, you need to have your mobile number linked with Aadhaar. The Aadhaar must already be saved in your DigiLocker and only one document can be downloaded at a time through WhatsApp. This new option saves people from visiting websites, dealing with CAPTCHA, or waiting in queues. It makes Aadhaar access available 24x7, right from the convenience of your WhatsApp.
