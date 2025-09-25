Aadhaar Now Easily Downloadable on WhatsApp Through UIDAI’s New Service

Aadhaar today is linked to almost every sphere of our lives. From school admissions to PF withdrawal, Aadhaar has become mandatory for everything today. With wide usage comes the belief that Aadhaar is complex and obtaining one is even more complex.

The Government of India seems to have heard it and thus made it easier for people to access their Aadhaar card. Citizens can now download it directly on WhatsApp through the official MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, which is linked to DigiLocker.

How It Works

To use the service, you need to save the MyGov Helpdesk number +91-9013151515 on your phone. Once you send a “Hi” or “Namaste” on WhatsApp, the chatbot will guide you step by step. Here’s the simple process:

Choose DigiLocker Services from the menu.

Log in or set up your DigiLocker account if you don’t have one.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Verify it using the OTP sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Select Aadhaar from your stored DigiLocker documents.