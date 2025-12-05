ACT Fibernet Updates Broadband Plans: Check Out New Speeds, New OTT Bundles, Revised Prices Across Cities

New Delhi: ACT Fibernet has rolled out a major update to its broadband plans across more than 30 cities, bringing new speed options, fresh OTT bundles, and revised prices that many users have been waiting to see.

The company says the changes are based on what customers across big and small cities have been asking for and the new lineup shows a clear shift toward more flexible, lifestyle‑based plans.

The updated plans now start at the lower end with basic speed options for people who mainly browse, work from home, or attend online classes. These begin at Rs 499 for 50 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps for homes that need heavy-duty connectivity. The top-tier plan also supports mesh setups, which help remove Wi-Fi dead zones in larger homes.

For users who stream a lot of movies, web series, and live TV, ACT has introduced three entertainment-focused packs. These combine internet speeds with OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Prime Lite), JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, and others. The idea is to give households a single plan that covers both internet and entertainment without juggling multiple subscriptions.

The company says it has redesigned these plans after studying how people in different cities use the internet from students and gamers to families who rely on Wi-Fi for everything from work calls to smart home devices. The new plans also work with ACT’s SmartWiFi system, which uses AI to keep speeds stable and ensure smooth coverage across the home.

Along with the new structure, ACT has also updated its city-wise pricing. The value-pack prices now look like this:

- Delhi: Rs 749

- Jaipur: Rs 749

- Lucknow: Rs 749

- Ahmedabad: Rs 749

- Hyderabad: Rs 798

- Vijayawada: Rs 778

- Pune: Rs 848

- Hosur: Rs 899

- Tumkur: Rs 650

- Chennai: Rs 749

- Warangal: Rs 789

- Ghaziabad: Rs 650

- Bengaluru: Rs 749

The new plans are now live across all ACT Fibernet cities, and existing users can switch to them if they want updated speeds or OTT bundles.