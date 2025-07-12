Affected by Recent Reliance Jio Outage? You’re Eligible for Free Unlimited Plan

Updated 12 July 2025 at 17:26 IST
Reliance Jio's network was disrupted for hours in several circles, with some areas experiencing the outage for days. As a “goodwill gesture,” the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has announced a free unlimited plan for all users in the impacted circles. Jio has allegedly sent SMSes and app alerts to users, informing them about the additional calling and internet benefits.
TelecomTalk has reported that Jio prepaid and postpaid users have been provided at least two days of unlimited voice calling and internet across circles where the outage was severe. In its message in different languages, Jio said that the complimentary plan will be automatically activated after the “current active plan” expires. The full message reads:
Dear Jio user,
Your service experience is our top priority. We sincerely apologise that you experienced an issue with our seamless service recently.
As a goodwill gesture, we are applying a 2-DAY COMPLIMENTARY UNLIMITED PLAN on your number. The complimentary plan will become active post the expiry of your current active plan.
We value you and your service experience on Jio.
With Love,
From Jio
The complimentary benefits are not new for Jio. In several past events, Jio has credited the accounts of its prepaid and postpaid users with additional days in their prepaid recharge plans, allowing them to use voice calling and internet benefits over and above the active plan. It is noteworthy that the benefits are being rolled out randomly to users, so, likely, you may not receive them.
