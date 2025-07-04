After Alka Yagnik, now Mumbai-based Makeup Artist Faces Hearing Loss Due to AirPods: Are You Using Your Earbuds Right?

A Mumbai-based makeup artist recently posted on Instagram that she lost her hearing after using her AirPods for the whole 8-hour flight to Delhi. The next morning, she couldn't hear well out of her left ear. Even though her hearing came back later after doses of injections and a list of measures advised by the doctor, she warned her followers about the repercussions of using AirPods for long hours.

Her tale rapidly resonated with people online, not just because it's relevant, but also because she's not the only one. Last year, famous playback vocalist Alka Yagnik said that after a sudden audio-related event, she was diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss in one ear. Her case was much more serious and required medical care, but it made us think: we might be overdoing it with our listening habits.

Wireless earbuds are now almost always on us, whether we're listening to Spotify, Zoom, or sleep playlists. It's time to be honest about how to use them safely.

How to Safely Use Earbuds Without Damaging Your Ears

1. Take breaks, especially while you're on a plane. Don't wear earbuds for long hours straight. Let your ears rest for at least 10 to 15 minutes per hour.

2. Keep the volume below 60 per cent. The 60/60 rule is easy to understand and works. It basically is to keep the volume of your earbuds at 60 per cent max and for not more than 60 minutes straight.

3. Don't sleep with earbuds. It might feel good to fall asleep to music on a long journey, but it's not good for your ears. Earbud puts a pressure on the ear canal, which might impair nerves and blood flow.

4. Switch ears when you use one earbud. If you're on the phone or listening with only one earbud, switch sides every so often to keep from placing too much strain on one ear.

5. Pick over-ear headphones for longer use. They are safer to use for a long time. Over-ear headphones don't sit within the ear canal, which makes them comfortable on ears.