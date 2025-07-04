Long before Boeing was the epicenter of controversy in modern aviation, it was quietly performing one of the strangest and brilliant technology tests in airline history by loading an airplane with potatoes. Yes, the humble potatoes which you stuff in your parathas or enjoy in your add-on as French fries, has more to its list of achievements.

In 2012, when potatoes were selling for up to Rs 25 per kg, Boeing bought nearly y 20,000 pounds (9,000 kg) of potatoes, which they placed in bags and stored in passenger seats on a retired Boeing plane. The plan was not to feed an army, but to find out how Wi-Fi signals behave within a commercial airliner. Boeing's research and development team developed this odd concept because they needed a reliable method to test how wireless signals, such as Wi-Fi, travel, bounce, and drop work inside a plane.

The solution must behave like actual passengers would with the signals without the logistical and ethical nightmare of using real people to occupy these seats for days at a time. Scientists discovered that potatoes pick up and send back radio and wireless signals just like human tissue making them an ideal low-cost, no-gripe substitutes. Potatoes don't tire, sleep, or require bathroom breaks. Most importantly, they allow engineers to vary during tests things that are extremely sensitive.

In real life, the motion of passengers and the seat selection affects the Wi-Fi coverage extends on the aircraft. Patchy areas may occur when signals are not uniform. This was something that Boeing had planned to correct, particularly because global airlines were requesting more powerful in-flight connectivity. Boeing engineers conducted several tests to determine how the in-flight members could get strongest WiFi signal while in the air without compromising on any safety standards. Others were fascinated by the story not just because it was so bizarre, but also because it was so intelligent.

The versatility of potatoes was also acknowledged by the UK Potato Council who highlighted how versatile potatoes are used in many kinds of industrial environments. It noted the tuber is already used in industries like ink making, clothing, cosmetic and even fuel.