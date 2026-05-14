After Bengaluru’s Breakout Success, Nothing Eyes More India Stores as Its Rapid Ascent Gains Momentum

When Akis Evangelidis posted on X that Nothing’s Bengaluru flagship store had attracted more than 61,000 visitors and generated upwards of $1.3m in revenue within three months, the figures landed with the confidence of a victory lap. But tucked between the celebratory numbers and emoji-laced gratitude was another message, quieter but more ambitious.

“More stores to come. Stay tuned!” Evangelidis wrote, hinting that Bengaluru may only be the first chapter in Nothing’s widening Indian retail story.

For a company that once positioned itself as a rebellious outsider in consumer technology, the announcement carried the tone of a brand steadily planting flags across one of the world’s most fiercely contested smartphone markets. India, long dominated by price wars and specification battles, has become the unlikely stage for Nothing’s design-first philosophy, a place where transparent phones, monochrome aesthetics and carefully curated minimalism now command queues stretching beyond storefronts.

The optimism surrounding Nothing’s expansion also arrives at a difficult moment for the wider smartphone industry. India’s smartphone shipments fell 3% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research, marking the market’s weakest quarterly performance in six years amid rising costs, price hikes and slowing consumer demand. Analysts have also warned that broader economic uncertainty and global tensions, including the aftershocks of the Iran conflict, could continue to weigh on consumer spending in the months ahead.

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Against that subdued backdrop, Nothing’s momentum stands out as a rare bright spot in an otherwise cautious market.

The Bengaluru store, opened on 14 February 2026 in the city’s fashionable Indiranagar district, was inaugurated by Carl Pei and Evangelidis before crowds that resembled the launch of a streetwear label more than a technology retailer. More than 2,000 people reportedly turned up on opening day, many carrying the anticipation usually reserved for concerts or sneaker drops.

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Inside, the store was conceived less as a transactional retail space and more as a physical expression of the company’s identity, part gallery, part community hub, part technology showroom. Evangelidis described it as “a physical manifestation” of the brand’s values: “art, design, community, and engineering excellence.”

That formula appears to be resonating deeply with young Indian consumers. In a market saturated with similar-looking devices and relentless discounting, Nothing

has managed to cultivate something increasingly rare in technology: emotional attachment.

Its recently launched Nothing Phone (4a) series has amplified that momentum. Evangelidis acknowledged in an earlier post that demand had far exceeded projections, leading to supply shortages across retail partners including Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

“Units coming off the production lines are being shipped out daily,” he wrote in April, describing inventories that vanished almost as quickly as they arrived. The company now expects supply constraints to continue until at least the end of May, a problem many brands would privately welcome.

Nothing’s rise in India reflects a broader shift in how younger consumers engage with technology. Smartphones are no longer merely communication tools; they have become extensions of taste, personality and social identity. Nothing has leaned heavily into that cultural terrain, selling not just hardware but atmosphere, devices wrapped in a sense of aesthetic rebellion against the blandness of modern tech.

The company’s ambitions are also spreading across categories. This week, CMF by Nothing launched the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India, adding AI-powered fitness tools and advanced health tracking to its growing ecosystem. Evangelidis described India as “an incredibly strong market” for the company, noting that Nothing and CMF had been among the country’s fastest-growing technology brands across multiple recent quarters.

Now, with plans for more physical stores already taking shape, Nothing appears to be betting that its community-driven appeal can travel beyond Bengaluru’s polished boulevards into other Indian cities hungry for aspirational technology experiences.

For the crowds gathering beneath the glowing glyph lights of Nothing’s first flagship, the store is more than a place to buy gadgets. It is a glimpse into how technology brands increasingly seek to occupy emotional space, somewhere between fashion, architecture and fandom, in the everyday lives of India’s urban young.