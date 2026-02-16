Nothing Opens First Flagship Store in India in This City

Nothing has opened its first flagship store in India | Image: Nothing

Consumer technology company Nothing has opened its first flagship store in India, located in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. The store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and India President Akis Evangelidis, marking a significant expansion for the brand in one of its fastest-growing markets.

The new outlet covers 5,032 square feet and brings together Nothing and CMF products along with official merchandise. The company said the store is designed to provide customers with direct access to its products and create a space for community engagement.

The Bengaluru flagship includes several features aimed at enhancing customer experience. These include a dedicated studio space for content creators to shoot unboxing and product demonstrations, exclusive customised products available only at this location, and interactive elements such as vending machines, claw games, and conveyor-belt product displays. A community zone has also been set up for events and informal gatherings, with complimentary refreshments offered to visitors.

Evangelidis stated that the store is intended to go beyond conventional retail, serving as a hub for product discovery, future launches, and collaborations. He added that the Indian market values hands-on engagement, and the flagship store will act as a platform to strengthen the brand’s relationship with its community.

The design of the store draws inspiration from retro-futuristic themes, with exposed concrete, steel, aluminium, and glass forming the interiors. Transparency in design was highlighted as a key principle, reflecting the company’s approach to product development and brand identity.

India has become a major market for Nothing, which has been among the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the country for seven of the last eight quarters, according to Counterpoint Research. The company attributes this growth to its design-led products and community-focused strategy.

The Bengaluru flagship follows Nothing’s store in Soho, London, and precedes planned outlets in New York City and Tokyo. The store will operate daily from 11 AM to 9 PM.