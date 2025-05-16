After Galaxy S25 Edge Launch, Samsung Reportedly Gears Up for Galaxy S25 FE

Now that the Galaxy S25 Edge’s launch is done and dusted, Samsung has reportedly moved to likely the last and most affordable phone in the Galaxy S25 series. A Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is said to be in the works, with reports suggesting a new phone model has cropped up on the Geekbench. The listing on the benchmarking website has revealed the phone’s key specifications, including the processor.

Geekbench has listed the model number SM-S731U, which likely belongs to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE. According to a post by tipster Tarun Vats, this model will use an octa-core Exynos 2400e processor — which also powers the Galaxy S24 FE launched last year. The Exynos 2400e chipset is clocked at 3.1GHz, while the Exynos 2400 has a frequency of 3.2GHz.

The listing shows a Geekbench 6 single-score of 2064 and a multi-score of 6899 for this processor. These performance cores suggest the Exynos 2400e will be slightly less powerful than the Galaxy S25, rightly so because it caters to the mass market at the cost of top-end features.

Samsung is also expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip in case the Exynos chipset production falls short of expectations in time. Previous reports have suggested Samsung would use the Exynos 2400e processor on the rumoured Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but its launch may take place after the Galaxy S25 FE.

The listing also confirms the phone will come preloaded with yet-to-be-announced One UI 8 software. Samsung appears to be planning the rollout of Android 16-based One UI 8 beta in the coming months. Its rear cameras may be the same as the Galaxy S24 FE, but the front camera may be upgraded to pack a 12MP sensor. Other details, like the display specifications, are still unclear.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S25 FE later this year, marking the end of the Galaxy S25 series, which added the Galaxy S25 Edge as the new member.