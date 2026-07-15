After Google Vs Epic Games, Xbox Finally Gets Its Shot On Android

After years of courtroom drama, Google and Epic Games have finally called a truce. Starting next week, third-party app stores will be allowed to plug directly into Android in a much bigger way than ever before, and one of the companies that stands to gain the most from this shift isn't even part of the original fight. It's Microsoft's Xbox.

What's Actually Changing

Google fought Epic Games in court for years over how much control it had over the Play Store. Courts eventually ruled that Google's grip counted as an illegal monopoly. As part of the fallout, Google agreed to open things up. Starting next week, approved third-party app stores will be able to tap into the Play Store's catalog and install more smoothly on Android phones, without the scary warning screens that used to scare users away from anything outside the Play Store. Developers also get to use their own payment systems and skip Google's cut in many cases.

In simple terms, Android is no longer a walled garden run entirely by Google. Other app stores finally get a real shot at competing.

Why This Is Big News For Xbox

Microsoft has wanted its own mobile game store for years now. The company has openly said it wants players to browse, buy, and play games straight from the Xbox app instead of being forced to go through Google or Apple. Xbox leadership has confirmed the technology for this store is already built and ready to switch on.

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The problem so far has been the rules of the platforms themselves. Google's old restrictions on alternative app stores and payment systems made it hard for Xbox to launch a proper store on Android. With those walls now coming down, Xbox finally has a real opening to bring its mobile store to life the way it originally planned.

This matters a lot because mobile gaming is now the biggest part of the entire gaming industry, bigger than consoles and PC combined. Xbox has admitted it barely has a presence there. A working mobile store means Xbox could sell games directly, run its own promotions, offer better prices without Google taking a cut, and pull hits like Candy Crush and Minecraft into one place under the Xbox brand on phones.

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A Quick Look At The Xbox Vs Google History

This isn't a new fight for Microsoft. Back in 2024, when courts first ruled against Google in the Epic case, Xbox said it was ready to launch mobile store features on Android right away. Microsoft even built the tools for players to buy games directly inside the Xbox app.

But Google pushed back. The company appealed the ruling and got a temporary court pause, which stopped Xbox from turning on those features even though everything was technically ready to go. Xbox's leadership publicly called out Google at the time for blocking players from getting more choice.

Since then, Microsoft has kept the pressure on both Google and Apple, arguing that mobile platforms limit competition and hurt how companies like Xbox can sell games. Xbox even filed legal briefs supporting Epic's fight against Apple, arguing that unfair app store rules hurt Xbox's own mobile ambitions too. As recently as earlier this year, Xbox's gaming boss confirmed the mobile store idea is still very much alive and not forgotten.

With Android finally loosening its rules, Xbox now has fewer excuses and fewer roadblocks standing between it and a real mobile storefront. If Microsoft moves fast, it could turn years of legal fighting and waiting into a genuine new revenue stream, and give Android users a proper way to buy and play Xbox games without ever opening the Play Store.