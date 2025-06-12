After Writing Love Letters and Planning Trips, ChatGPT Now Helps a Guy Get Rid of 10 Years of Back Pain

OpenAI’s ChatGPT helped a person get rid of 10 years of back pain, a problem that more than eight physios could not fix for him. A Redditor shared his experience on Reddit, talking about how AI figured out years of unclear and contradictory recommendations. The viral post states that ChatGPT helped them get rid of their terrible lower back pain.

The Redditor writes that after ten years of pain, injuries, and visits to seven or eight different physiotherapists, nothing seemed to help. While someone said it was due to weak core muscles, someone else suggested it was a lateral imbalance in the body. From needling to posture training- so many men, so many minds. However, nothing really worked for them.

"It felt like an unsolvable mystery, just a part of getting older," the user wrote. However, things changed when they learnt about a treatment program called Low Back Ability (LBA). This therapy was all about keeping your back active instead of staying still. However, despite reading some of its success stories, LBA fell short of explaining to the user what was causing the pain, and this is when they turned to ChatGPT for help.

ChatGPT becomes the guiding light

The Redditor wrote everything into ChatGPT. The long history of discomfort and flare-up, list of former PT programs, exercises that helped and ones that didn’t, current training regimen, full LBA program- user shared every possible detail with ChatGPT and the AI broke things down into steps like -What makes different types of back pain happen, why muscles get tight or stay uncomfortable after an injury, how each workout in their plan was truly effective and what activities to avoid.

The user wrote that everything started making sense to them after that. ChatGPT helped them better understand their body, what was wrong with the body and how to fix it. The user shared that they have once again started lifting, and the back pain is now down by 60–70 per cent.

AI with many roles