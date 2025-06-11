Donald Trump Now Wants to Launch ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot

US President Donald Trump’s next tech-savvy move could be an AI chatbot. The Trump administration appears to have submitted a repository to GitHub for a chatbot that would eventually have a dedicated website, AI.gov. While the website currently redirects to the White House’s landing page, it may be part of the government’s broader efforts to integrate AI into its services to “accelerate government innovation with AI.”

The GitHub repository was spotted by 404 Media, which claims the development of the AI chatbot is being led by Thomas Shedd, who heads the Technology Transformation Services at the US General Services Administration (GSA). According to the report, Shedd previously worked closely with Elon Musk at Tesla as an engineer. His vision to integrate AI into the government’s services is part of the revamp planned by Musk, who was appointed as the director of the technology wing at the US GSA.

The project underway at GSA is believed to include a chatbot that may work similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, details on what exactly it will do are unclear. The Trump administration is also reportedly planning to launch an API that will allow integration of the upcoming chatbot into the services of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google. Not just commercial AI platforms, the project reveals the government’s plans to integrate the service into open-source models like Amazon Web Services’ Bedrock and Meta’s Llama.

According to the report, GitHub shows the project could go live on July 4, coinciding with America’s Independence Day, but the current status raises doubts about feasibility. It will not be surprising to see the GSA pull off a launch since it was already in the works when Musk joined the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Right after his joining, Musk fired several government employees and launched a chatbot to help the remaining staff focus on their work.