Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch, iPhone 16 Gets Flat Rs 9,901 Discount on Flipkart and There’s No Catch Here

iPhone 16 discount: The iPhone 16 has become cheaper in India, months ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. The pricing of the iPhone 16 (128GB, Black) on Flipkart has dropped to Rs 69,999 after a flat Rs 9,901 discount. What catches attention here is that this discount is offered without you having to trade in any old smartphone, use a bank card, or enter a promo code.

No Strings Attached: A Flat Discount

The iPhone 16's original price in India was Rs 79,900. Flipkart has now lowered the price to Rs 69,999, and the discount is shown up front. You don't have to use a certain credit card or trade in an old phone to get this pricing. This makes the deal available to more people who don't want to deal with the fake promotional pricing or price drop with some catch.

Add-Ons Are Still Optional

Flipkart will give you up to Rs 45,150 discount if you trade in an old smartphone, depending on the model and where you live. SuperMoney gives a small payback of Rs 500 on eligible Axis Bank UPI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can still get 5 per cent limitless cashback. But they are just bonuses; the flat Rs 9,901 discount is accessible no matter what other offers you take advantage of.

Why This Time Makes Sense

This price drop happens before the iPhone 17 is slated to be out, likely in September 2025. Before releasing new models, Apple usually cuts prices or sells off old ones. This is a good opportunity for those not waiting for Apple's next-gen gadget to get a good deal on the current flagship.

iPhone 16 Specs

The iPhone 16 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It runs Apple’s A18 chipset with a 6-core CPU that works with all iOS 18 features. The optics department includes two rear cameras (48MP + 12MP) and one front camera (12MP). There are three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

If you've been waiting for the price to go down and don't want to be first in line for the iPhone 17, this is a good time to get Apple's flagship phone for 2024 for less than Rs 70,000 with no hassle. The iPhone 16 is a competent phone with the latest chip, decent performance, and full support for iOS 18.