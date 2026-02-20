'AI Can Do Many Things, But It Can't Fix Delhi's Traffic': Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak Arrives Late To AI Summit

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on Thursday was a few minutes late to the India AI Impact Summit, which is being held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and is being attended by global leaders, policymakers and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence (AI). The UK-born politician of Indian descent stated that Delhi's traffic made him late to the event. On a light-hearted note, he joked that AI may be capable of many breakthroughs but is still powerless against traffic in the national capital.

"Sorry, I am a few minutes late. That's entirely my fault. AI can do many things, as we found out this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic."



His quirk remark evoked laughter from attendees.

Meanwhile, Sunak also hailed the Summit, saying, “But what this week has been is just a showcase of the extraordinary, not just the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, but the energy that all of you have here to develop this technology and use it, is unlike anywhere else in the world. It's a very special ingredient. It's the reason that India, now, according to Stanford, who do the world rankings, moved into one of the medal positions as an AI superpower in the world, which is something that many of you here should be proud of.”

Earlier in the day, Sunak underlined why India was the ideal venue for such a global conversation on artificial intelligence. He said there was “no better place to discuss AI transformation than India,” stressing that the technology must not remain limited to advanced economies but should also work for the developing world.

“We do need a regular forum where we can all meet and discuss this technology, and that is what this Summit provides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Sunak said, adding, “This summit will deliver impact. It will show us how we can make AI work not just for the developed world, but for the developing world too.”

