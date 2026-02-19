Temple Priest Vomits On Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te, Detected With Norovirus | VIDEO

Taipei: A temple priest vomited on Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te when the latter was on a Lunar New Year visit to a temple in Tainan on Wednesday, 2026. Notably, it has now been revealed that the priest was recently detected with highly contagious norovirus.

A video from the event showed the chairman of the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple suddenly becoming unwell at the event. He was seen lifting his hands to cover his mouth, however, he could not control the vomit, which splattered on people standing beside him, including the President. He was seen rushing away from the spot immediately.

Lai Ching-te, who is also a former physician, was later seen checking the priest's condition.

The incident took place on the second day of the Lunar New Year as Lai was handing out traditional red envelopes or 'lucky bags' to worshippers. Activities at the temple were paused for a short time as staff moved in to manage hygiene and safety concerns.

Local media reported that temple chairman Lin Pei-huo looked visibly unwell moments before he began vomiting.

