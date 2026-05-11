AI Comes to India’s Supreme Court: Top Court Launches Su-Sahay Chatbot and Unified Digital Case System

In a major technology push for India’s judicial system, the Supreme Court on Monday launched two new digital initiatives aimed at modernising court operations and improving access to legal information across the country. The biggest highlight was the launch of “Su-Sahay”, an AI-powered chatbot designed to help citizens, lawyers and litigants navigate Supreme Court services more easily. Alongside it, the court also introduced the “One Case, One Data” platform, a nationwide integrated judicial data system that connects case information from the Supreme Court to High Courts, district courts and even taluka courts.



Announcing the initiatives, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the new system marks a major step toward building a fully connected digital judicial ecosystem in India.



Under the “One Case, One Data” framework, courts across different levels will be able to access and verify case-related information through a unified database. For the first time, judges sitting in the Supreme Court will have digital access to records and updates from lower courts across the country in real time. The connectivity will also work in reverse, allowing lower courts to access relevant Supreme Court information when needed. The initiative is expected to reduce delays caused by fragmented records and manual verification processes, which have long been a challenge in India’s overloaded judicial system.



According to the Chief Justice, the platform will automate data retrieval directly from court databases, helping improve transparency, accuracy and coordination between different judicial institutions and government departments. For India’s legal-tech ecosystem, however, the bigger talking point is the arrival of AI inside the country’s highest court.

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The “Su-Sahay” chatbot has been developed by the National Informatics Centre in collaboration with the Supreme Court Registry. Integrated directly into the Supreme Court website, the chatbot is designed to act as a digital assistant for users seeking court-related guidance, procedural help and access to essential services.

Officials say the tool is aimed at simplifying how ordinary citizens interact with the court system, especially for people unfamiliar with legal procedures or digital court platforms.



The launch reflects a broader shift toward AI-assisted governance and digital public infrastructure in India. Over the past few years, courts have increasingly adopted virtual hearings, e-filing systems and digital documentation, but the addition of AI-powered assistance signals a new phase in judicial technology adoption. Legal and technology experts believe integrated court databases combined with AI tools could eventually help speed up case tracking, improve judicial administration and make legal services more accessible for millions of people.

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The Supreme Court said the initiatives are part of its larger effort to build a more efficient, transparent and technology-driven justice delivery system for the future.