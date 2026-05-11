PM Modi's Digital Promise Takes Shape: Google in Talks to Build Tech Hub in West Bengal

New Delhi: Fresh momentum may be building around the BJP government’s digital and industrial expansion plans in West Bengal, with reports suggesting that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has proposed the establishment of a technology hub in West Bengal to Google.

According to local media reports, representatives from Google have held talks with West Bengal government officials as well as Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding potential technology and infrastructure projects in Bengal.

While neither Google nor the Centre has officially confirmed the investment plans so far, the reported discussions are already being seen as a strong signal for the state’s emerging tech ambitions.

The development comes at a politically significant moment for the BJP government in Bengal, which had placed jobs, digital infrastructure and industrial revival at the centre of its election campaign. One of the biggest promises in the party’s manifesto was the creation of one crore jobs over five years, alongside measures aimed at boosting self-employment and attracting large-scale industries to the state.

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The manifesto also outlined plans to transform West Bengal into a major industrial and export hub, with a strong emphasis on strengthening economic infrastructure and bringing in new-age technology investments.

Industry experts say that if a Google-backed project materialises, it could become one of the most high-profile technology investments in eastern India in recent years. Such a move could help accelerate Bengal’s digital ecosystem, improve cloud and data infrastructure, generate skilled employment and encourage startup growth in cities beyond Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

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The reported talks also align with the Centre’s broader push to expand India’s digital economy and reduce the concentration of major technology investments in a handful of states.

Online reactions to the reports have been strong, with many calling it a potential turning point for Bengal’s technology sector and investment climate. Supporters of the move argue that landing a major global tech company could help reshape the state’s image from a politically turbulent region into a serious destination for digital innovation and enterprise.