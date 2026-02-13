AI Companions Take a Seat: New York Cafe Hosts Valentine’s Popup for Digital Partners

In a move that blends technology with tradition, a wine bar has opened its doors to a new kind of Valentine’s guest - artificial intelligence companions.

Same Same Wine Bar of New York has been transformed into a pop‑up venue where patrons can dine alongside their AI partners, courtesy of EVA AI, a relationship app offering customisable digital personalities.

The cafe’s setup is simple but striking. Guests arrive solo, place their phones or tablets on stands, and connect with their chosen AI companion through video calls. With headphones on, diners engage in conversations with avatars designed to mimic friendship, romance, or even coaching roles. The atmosphere is deliberately intimate, mirroring a traditional Valentine’s dinner but with a futuristic twist.

Organisers say the initiative is not about replacing human relationships but about normalising AI companionship. Julia Momblat, Head of Partnerships at EVA AI, explained that the cafe aims to reduce stigma and provide a safe, public space for users to interact with their digital partners. “It’s about demystifying AI relationships and making them accessible,” she said.

This initiative comes amid a wave of unusual AI experiments making headlines. AI “boyfriends” and “girlfriends” are trending on apps, while some platforms now let users design companions with specific personalities or even celebrity‑like traits. In Japan, AI chatbots have been used to officiate mock weddings. In the U.S., AI‑generated influencers are drawing thousands of followers on Instagram, blurring the line between digital and human presence. And just last month, an AI‑powered “therapist” app was tested to help people practice difficult conversations before real‑world encounters.

Surveys show younger adults are increasingly open to AI companionship, whether for emotional support, practice in communication, or simply novelty. The cafe’s timing - just ahead of Valentine’s Day - highlights how technology is entering the most personal spaces of human life.

The EVA AI Cafe runs February 11–12, offering a glimpse into a future where digital partners may become part of everyday social rituals. Whether seen as playful, unsettling, or inevitable, the event underscores a broader cultural shift- AI is no longer confined to productivity or entertainment, but is stepping into the realm of human relationships.