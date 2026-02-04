AI Growth Can't Happen In Isolation, Requires Capital Investments, Infrastructure, Talent: Rishi Seth in AI Summit 2026

At the AI Summit and Awards 2026, Rishi Seth, Senior Director at Fractal Analytics, took the stage to speak on ‘The Enterprise Intelligence Code’. Across the 30 minutes that he spoke on the same, there were some eye-opening highlights that Seth revealed insights that would aid the next generation in becoming not just AI-efficient, but AI-informed.

Here’s a brief lay down of what he covered in his session.

Investment in AI for Future Growth

Rishi Seth emphasised that AI growth cannot happen in isolation. It requires combined investments in capital, infrastructure and most importantly, talent. Capital Investment ensures the development of the very AI Models and platforms, while Infrastructure Investment aids in the development of tech, computing and public infrastructure pertaining to the same. Furthermore, we have Talent Investment which refers to the nurturing of scientists, engineers, specialists and practitioners in AI and data.

The aim behind highlighting these aspects was to get the message across that investing in enterprise AI (by organizations) is not just about pushing ahead of the competition but also about future-proofing oneself.

Advertisement

Training for the AI Era

This session by Rishi Seth had a major focus on the human side of AI, with the message being on developing AI awareness and skills among the populace. This includes the continuous upskilling and reskilling of the workforce through steps like integrating AI education in schools and colleges. Seth also stressed on the need for everyone to understand how AI works, what it can do, and where its limits lie.

Ethics, Accountability and Responsibility

Along with the potential applications of AI and the scope of it all, the session also reinforced that informed usage is the key to sustainable AI growth. Seth cautioned to be careful with AI, understand the risks involved and use AI responsibly.

Advertisement

The fallacies he asked us to be aware of include AI bias, threats to data privacy, misuse of said data, risks of certain roles becoming irrelevant and even ethical and governance challenges. So, uninformed usage can lead to mistrust and harm. This is the reason, he stressed, why proper education on the ethics and responsibilities pertaining to AI is a vital step.

Who is Rishi Seth?

Rishi Seth is a senior business leader and seasoned expert in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and strategic growth. Currently holding the position of Senior Director at Fractal Analytics, Seth boasts of an experience in this field across the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East, and Gulf (GCC) regions. As part of the leadership team at Fractal, he drives strategic growth, client partnerships, and market development across these very regions.

Talking of Fractal Analytics, this company helps businesses turn complex data into actionable insights. Their focus is mainly on areas like customer experience, supply chain optimization, risk analysis, and automation. It won’t be wrong to say that this company is an industry leader when it comes to blending analytics with enterprise AI strategy, helping companies unlock value from their data.