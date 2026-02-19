AI Impact Summit 2026: Bihar to Build Mega AI Centre of Excellence with Tiger Analytics

New Delhi: Bihar is set to become a major player in India’s artificial intelligence journey. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tiger Analytics, a global consulting leader in AI and advanced analytics, signed a landmark agreement with the Government of Bihar to establish one of the country’s largest AI Centres of Excellence (AI CoE).

The MoU, signed in the presence of senior government officials and industry leaders, marks a turning point in Bihar’s ambition to transform itself into a hub for AI innovation, talent development, and responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

What the Centre Will Do

The upcoming AI CoE will be developed in partnership with IIT Patna and a consortium of ecosystem stakeholders. Its focus will be on:

- Talent Development: Large-scale AI upskilling programs for students, professionals, and government officials.

- Applied Research: Projects aligned with Bihar’s development priorities, including agriculture, healthcare, and governance.

- Innovation Hub: Infrastructure for AI research, citizen services, and industry applications.

- Responsible AI: Building solutions that are ethical, scalable, and tailored to public institutions.

Tiger Analytics’ Role

As the designated industry partner, Tiger Analytics will bring its global expertise to design and deliver training programs, support applied research, and develop AI solutions for governance and citizen services. The company emphasized that the initiative is not just about technology, but about building real capability in Bihar.

Mahesh Kumar, CEO and Founder of Tiger Analytics, said the partnership is rooted in Bihar’s intellectual heritage and aims to make the state a beacon of AI-led transformation. He stressed that collaboration between government, academia, and industry is key to ensuring AI becomes an engine of progress.