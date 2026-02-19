AI Impact Summit: In A First, PM Modi's Speech Live Translated Into 11 Languages, Interpreted In Sign Language Too

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key note address at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday was accompanied by live AI-enabled sign language interpretation, in an attempt to make the address accessible to all. PM Modi welcomed attendees highlighting the summit's significance and emphasizing India's position as the center of the world's largest tech pool for the Global South.

The AI-empowered, technology driven interpretation was presented alongside the Prime Minister’s remarks, demonstrating the use of artificial intelligence to promote inclusivity in public spaces. This integration of real-time sign language interpretation could be construed as a part of India’s broader push to use emerging technologies to facilitate social inclusion.

Live Multilingual Translation Using AI

Besides, the sign-languge translation, the Prime Minister’s speech was dubbed live into multiple regional languages using artificial intelligence. According to official posts shared on social media platform X, the address was made available in Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu through AI-based real-time language translation, depicting how artificial intelligence can break linguistic barriers especially in a multilingual country such as India, enabling wider public engagement, and enhancing inclusivity once again.

“The goal of India AI Impact Summit 2026 is to transform AI from machine-centric to human-centric, sensitive, and accountable,” PM Modi said during his address. He also stressed the importance of a broader vision, and responsibilty to pursue the long-term benefits of AI. “India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it. India develops new tech and adapts it faster than the world,” the PM added.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 has brought together industry leaders, researchers and government representatives to discuss the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across sectors. PM Modi emphasized societal benefits, while Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted practical AI applications. Key changes included speaker updates and strategic roundtables, showcasing India's commitment to responsible AI governance.