Ai+ Nova Flip 5G Sale Begins in India: Affordable Foldable with Dimensity 7300X, Dual AMOLED Displays, 50MP Camera, and 4,325mAh Battery 

India’s smartphone market has welcomed a new disruptor as the Ai+ Nova Flip 5G officially goes on sale today, May 8, 2026. First teased in December 2025, the Nova Flip marks Ai+’s debut in the foldable category, offering a clamshell design at a price point under Rs 30,000 - a segment traditionally dominated by ultra‑premium devices. The handset is available in a single Glacier White variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 29,999 as part of an introductory launch offer. Sales are exclusive to Flipkart, with availability starting at 12 PM.

Design and Display

The Nova Flip 5G features a slim 7.2mm profile when unfolded and weighs 193 grams, making it one of the lighter foldables in the market. Its design closely resembles the Nubia Flip 2, complete with a circular cover display, dual‑camera ring, and LED flash. Inside, the phone boasts a 6.9‑inch AMOLED main display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness for smooth visuals and outdoor readability. The secondary 3‑inch OLED cover screen offers 480 x 480 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 900 nits brightness, enabling quick glances and controls without flipping open the device.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Nova Flip 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300X chipset, a 4nm processor optimized for foldables. It features an octa‑core CPU based on ARM Cortex‑A78 cores, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device runs nxtQ OS based on Android 16, delivering a modern interface and optimized multitasking performance for mid‑range users.

Camera Setup

The smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP primary rear sensor supported by a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera sits inside a hole‑punch cutout on the main display, designed for crisp selfies and video calls.

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Battery and Connectivity

A 4,325mAh battery powers the Nova Flip 5G, promising full‑day usage on a single charge. Charging is supported at 33W, balancing speed with efficiency. Connectivity options include Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type‑C, while security is handled by a side‑mounted fingerprint scanner.

Market Positioning

By pricing the Nova Flip 5G at Rs 29,999, Ai+ has effectively redefined the foldable smartphone category in India, making the flip form factor accessible to a wider audience. With its blend of compact design, capable hardware, and aggressive pricing, the Nova Flip 5G positions itself as a mid‑range alternative to premium foldables like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola’s Razr.