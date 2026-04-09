Ai+ Smartphone Launches Flip Phone for ₹29,999, Alongside Budget Phones, Earbuds, and A Smartwatch

Ai+ Smartphone on Wednesday launched its Nova Series in India, introducing three 5G smartphones alongside its first tablet and a range of audio and wearable products as the company expands into a connected device ecosystem. The lineup includes the Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip, all running on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS. The devices will be available via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Nova Series: Specifications

Nova 2

The Nova 2 features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm processor and comes in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB configurations.

It includes a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.

Nova 2 Ultra

The Nova 2 Ultra comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Advertisement

The device features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 13-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Additional features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual speakers, VC cooling, IP64 rating, and customisation features such as dynamic lighting.

Advertisement

Nova Flip

The Nova Flip features a foldable design with a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display and a 3.1-inch cover display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It includes a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The device is backed by a 4,325mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Connectivity features include dual 5G SIM support, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C, along with an IP64 rating.

PulseTab: Specifications

Ai+ also introduced the PulseTab tablet, featuring a 10.95-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB.

The device includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It is powered by an 8,000mAh battery and supports dual SIM and Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet also features quad speakers.

Audio and Wearables: Specifications

NovaPod Beats

The NovaPod Beats features include active noise cancellation, 13mm drivers, and support for heart rate and SpO₂ tracking.

NovaPods Air

These earbuds offer up to 22 hours of playback, quad-mic ENC, 50ms low latency, and an IPX5 rating.

RotateCam 4G

The smartwatch supports 4G LTE calling, includes a rotating camera, GPS, Play Store access, and comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. It is backed by a 1,520mAh battery and carries an IP68 rating.

Prices and Availability

— Nova 2: Starting at ₹8,999; sale begins April 14

— Nova 2 Ultra: Starting at ₹14,999; sale begins April 17

— Nova Flip: ₹29,999; launching in May

— PulseTab: ₹9,999; sale begins in May

— NovaPod Beats: ₹1,599

— NovaPods Air: ₹899

— RotateCam 4G: ₹4,999