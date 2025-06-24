AI+ Pulse, Nova 5G India Launch Confirmed: Check Specifications, Features, and Price Details

AI+, a new smartphone venture, has confirmed the launch of two new smartphones in India- the AI+ Nova 5G and the AI+ Pulse. These phones are set to debut in July and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Key features of AI+ Pulse, Nova 5G smartphones

Both phones will come with a dual camera setup up including a 50MP main sensor. The phones are seen sporting a minimalist design in the tweets shared by the company. They are seen having a simple and lightweight design with smooth curves and a red power button. The phones are coming in multiple colour options, including Pink, Blue, Black, Green, and Purple.

The highlight of the AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones is that they are being manufactured in India and will be exported globally living up to company’s tagline that says "From India, for everyone.” These phones run on NxtQuantum OS, an operating system designed and developed in India. AI+ underlines data privacy, stating that user information is stored on secure, MeitY-certified servers in India.

The two phones are touted as phones to faster performance and next-generation connectivity with 5G support. While the exact pricing of the phones is unknown, they are expected to be budget phones. The phones target the budget smartphone market in India meaning they will affordable for a wide range of audience.

The AI+ Nova 5G will come with AI-backed photography and editing features. The smartphone is seen sporting a large display with a waterdrop notch and is promoted by the company as the phone to offer "smooth, everyday functionality." The Nova 5G is said to come with "high-speed performance and next-gen connectivity."

The AI+ phones also focus on privacy, and the company emphasises that user data is stored on secure, MeitY-certified servers in India. This could be a crucial factor for users who are concerned about data privacy and security, as they know their information is kept within the country.

The AI+ Pulse and Nova 5G smartphones cater to different budget-conscious users. The Nova 5G is for those who want the latest 5G speeds, while the Pulse is for users who need a dependable phone for everyday use. The company is also highlighting the “Made in India” aspect that can attract consumers who prefer to support homegrown brands.