AI-Powered Google Search Launches in India: How to Access It

Google’s AI Mode for Search is now available for India. The company announced in a blog post that the new artificial intelligence powered Search browser is now rolling out as an experiment in Labs in English. This brings ChatGPT-like power in Google Search helping you with not just faster searches but also asking follow-up questions from the browser.

First announced at Google I/O Developers conference on May 20, the AI mode for now stands as an option inside the Google Search. “We first introduced AI Mode as an experiment in the U.S. earlier this year, and started rolling out to users outside of Labs at Google I/O 2025. It's already resonating with users who appreciate its speed, quality, and fresh responses. Following this positive feedback, we’re excited to bring AI Mode to India, starting today, as an experiment in Labs in English. This approach allows us to learn what’s most helpful to our users here and improve rapidly with your feedback,” Google announced in a blog post.

Google’s AI Mode uses Gemini 2.5, Query Fan-out Technique

The AI mode in Google’s Search uses a custom version of Gemini 2.5 to deliver results that are more researched, natural and different from a conventional web search result. Google in its early test found people using the AI mode for queries up to 3 times longer the length of traditional searches. The company says that the new mode is being used by people for complex tasks indicating that people are already using it for complex questions.

The AI mode uses Google’s query fan-out technique that expands a single query into multiple sub-queries to fetch different possible responses for that query. A similar technique is also used by ChatGPT wherein the AI chatbot expands a single query to perform multiple searches. ChatGPT finally consolidates all these answers to give a single comprehensible answer.

How to use Google’s AI Mode

The AI Mode isn't available to Google Workspace accounts, including Google Workspace for Education. To access the feature,

-- Go to google.com/aimode

--Tap on “Opt into Search Labs”

--Turn on the toggle button.

--Tap on “Try AI Mode”

--Enter the questions and get the AI-backed answers.

--To turn it off, open any browser on your smartphone, and sign in to your Google Account.