AI Race Heats Up: After GPT-5, Gemini, and Storybook AI, Microsoft Brings Copilot 3D to Turn Photos into 3D Models

The world of artificial intelligence is moving faster than ever. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen some major launches that have left tech fans and everyday users amazed. OpenAI released GPT-5, a powerful new AI model that can understand and reason better than ever. Google rolled out its latest Gemini upgrade, pushing the limits of what conversational AI can do. Then came Storybook AI, a creative writing tool that can spin entire stories from just a few prompts.

Now, it’s Microsoft’s turn to make headlines again, and this time, it’s about giving your photos a whole new dimension. Just one day after introducing Smart Mode in Copilot (powered by GPT-5), Microsoft has unveiled Copilot 3D, a tool that can transform simple, flat 2D images into fully interactive 3D models.

Microsoft describes it as - “Copilot 3D is an AI-powered tool exclusive to Copilot Labs that lets users turn a single image into a fully rendered 3D model – no prior experience needed. It’s designed to make 3D creation fast, accessible and intuitive. Whether you're exploring ideas, testing a concept, or guiding hands-on learning, Copilot 3D supports imaginative experimentation without the complexity of traditional 3D software.”

The idea is simple: take a picture, feed it into Copilot 3D, and watch it come to life in three dimensions. You can rotate it, explore it from all angles, and even tweak it to match your ideas. And the best part? You don’t need to be a professional designer or spend weeks learning complex 3D software.

Copilot 3D is part of Copilot Labs, a space where Microsoft experiments with creative and cutting-edge AI tools. The company says this new feature is ideal for quickly testing concepts, creating educational models, or simply experimenting for fun. It eliminates the typical frustration and complexity associated with working with traditional 3D programs.

For now, Copilot 3D is free but available only to those who sign in with their personal Microsoft Account. Microsoft advises using it on a desktop browser for now, with mobile browser support coming soon. Copilot 3D currently supports downloads in GLB format. Your 3D creations will be saved to My Creations page for 28 days, post which Microsoft will automatically remove them from its system. You can also delete them manually at any time. Copilot 3D will support PNG or JPG file uploads under 10 MB.