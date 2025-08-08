GPT-5 Coming to Apple Intelligence: ChatGPT Upgrade Expected Soon on iOS 18

Apple has said that OpenAI’s latest and most powerful AI model ever- GPT-5 will be included to its own AI features, but not right away. OpenAI announced the new AI model on Thursday, describing it as one of the best AI models ever, with much better capabilities of understanding and responding to users.

When customers opt to connect to ChatGPT, Apple's new AI system, Apple Intelligence, which is included into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, leverages OpenAI's GPT-4o model. This link makes Siri smarter, helps individuals write better with built-in writing capabilities, and even helps the camera find things or places.

Apple currently states that GPT-5 will take the place of GPT-4o in ChatGPT starting with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, which are all anticipated to come out in 2026. This means that Siri and other Apple Intelligence tools that use ChatGPT could get much better soon. You don't have to use ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence, and users will have to provide their consent before any information is shared with it.

This move builds on the partnership between Apple and OpenAI that was officially announced in 2024. As part of that deal, Apple began offering optional ChatGPT support in its new Apple Intelligence system - the company’s suite of AI features built into iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

While GPT-4o is already fast and capable, GPT-5 is expected to bring big improvements in reasoning, conversation quality, and understanding of complex tasks, making the Apple + ChatGPT experience smarter and more helpful.