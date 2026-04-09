Cat Saves Owner From PC Fire: Nvidia RTX 4090 Setup Sparks Scare, Pet Turns Hero

A routine day at home nearly turned into a disaster for a PC user when his high-end gaming setup suddenly caught fire. What makes the story remarkable is that it wasn’t a smoke alarm but his pet cat that raised the first alert and possibly prevented a bigger accident.

The incident, first shared on Taiwan’s popular online forum PTT Bulletin Board System, has since gone viral across tech communities. According to the user, he was in the bathroom when he heard his cat meowing loudly and repeatedly outside. Sensing something unusual, he opened the door only to be greeted by smoke and a strong smell of burning plastic.

Inside the room, his desktop computer was still running. The setup included a powerful MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio, one of Nvidia’s top-tier GPUs used by gamers and creators. The card had been in use since October 2022 without any prior issues.

The user immediately tried to shut down the system but was unable to do so. Acting quickly, he unplugged the power supply to stop the situation from escalating further. The power unit in question was an FSP HPT2-1000M, a high-capacity PSU connected directly without any adapter.

Advertisement

The Hero Cat

After the incident, the damage appeared to be concentrated around the power cable. While the PSU itself did not show signs of melting, the cable had turned black and could not be unplugged easily. This suggests that the overheating or short circuit may have occurred at the cable or connector level - an issue that has occasionally been reported in high-power GPU setups.

Interestingly, the user mentioned that he regularly cleaned dust from the system and ensured all cables were properly connected and not bent. This raises concerns about whether the issue was caused by wear and tear, manufacturing defects, or the high power demands of modern GPUs like the RTX 4090.

Advertisement

The Culprit

The timing also added to his frustration. The user had previously faced multiple repair issues with an older MSI graphics card and is now worried about how the current RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) request will be handled. With expensive hardware at stake, such failures can be both financially and emotionally stressful.

However, amid the technical concerns, one detail has captured the internet’s attention - the cat. By persistently meowing and drawing attention, the pet effectively acted as an early warning system. Online users have been quick to call the cat a “hero,” with many pointing out how crucial those few moments of alertness can be in preventing house fires.