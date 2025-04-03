Air India Flyers Can Now Use Apple AirTags to Track Luggage Easily: Here's How

Apple’s AirTags are now a part of Air India’s baggage-tracking system, allowing flyers to locate their checked-in luggage on their Apple devices, such as the iPhone and the Apple Watch. Air India has integrated AirTag-powered baggage tracking into its system to reduce incidents of baggage misplacement and increase the chances of recovery.

“With this launch, we are excited to offer our guests an advanced option to help locate their baggage if it does not arrive at the destination on schedule,” said Dr Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Air India.

What is Apple AirTag?

Launched first in 2021, AirTag is a tracking device that, when attached to items such as bags or collars of animals, helps locate them using an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac. AirTag uses Apple’s Find My network to locate devices, but the built-in U1 chip offers precision tracking for devices with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip. It costs ₹3,490.

How to track checked-in baggage using AirTag?

According to Air India, users can attach an AirTag to their checked-in luggage to make tracking easier through the airline’s mobile app’s ‘My Trips’ section. The ‘Track My Bags’ tab in the ‘My Trips’ section of Air India’s website also supports AirTag-based tracking. Alternatively, flyers can scan the barcode on the baggage receipt to track it.

How to find lost luggage?