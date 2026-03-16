AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: What Has Changed for Apple’s Ultra-Premium Headphones?

Apple has refreshed its premium over-ear headphones with the launch of the AirPods Max 2, more than five years after the original AirPods Max arrived. The new model keeps the familiar aluminium design but introduces several internal upgrades, including Apple’s latest H2 chip, improved noise cancellation, and new AI-driven audio features.

Here is a closer look at what has changed.

H2 chip replaces the older H1 architecture

The biggest upgrade in the AirPods Max 2 is the H2 chip, replacing the H1 chips used in the original AirPods Max. The newer chip brings faster audio processing and powers several features that were previously limited to newer AirPods models.

With the H2 chip, the headphones gain smarter audio adjustments and improved microphone processing, which helps deliver clearer calls and more responsive audio features.

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Stronger noise cancellation

Apple says the new model delivers around 1.5 times stronger active noise cancellation compared with the previous generation.

While the original AirPods Max already offered strong ANC performance, the newer model is designed to block more ambient noise without affecting audio clarity. Transparency mode has also been improved so outside sounds feel more natural when the feature is enabled.

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New AI-driven listening features

The AirPods Max 2 also introduces several software features powered by the H2 chip.

These include Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts audio depending on the environment, and Conversation Awareness, which lowers playback volume when the headphones detect someone speaking nearby.

Another addition is Voice Isolation, designed to reduce background noise during calls. Apple has also added Live Translation, which can translate conversations in real time when the headphones are paired with compatible Apple devices.

None of these features were available on the original AirPods Max.

Lossless audio support

Apple has also added support for 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when the AirPods Max 2 are connected through USB-C. This is aimed at users who want higher-fidelity audio playback or use the headphones for music production.

The original AirPods Max did not support this type of lossless playback in the same way.

Design remains largely unchanged

Despite the upgrades inside, Apple has largely retained the same design used in the original AirPods Max. The aluminium ear cups, mesh headband, and Digital Crown controls remain unchanged. Apple has instead introduced new colour options and small refinements rather than redesigning the product.

Battery life remains the same

Battery performance has not changed significantly. Both generations offer around 20 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled. Apple’s focus this time appears to be on audio processing improvements and software features rather than extending battery life.

Is it better?

The AirPods Max 2 is not a complete redesign but a performance upgrade. By introducing the H2 chip, stronger noise cancellation, new AI-powered audio features, and support for lossless playback, Apple is bringing its premium headphones closer to the capabilities of its latest AirPods lineup.