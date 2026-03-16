Apple AirPods Max 2 With Better Noise Cancellation Launched: India Price, Full Specifications

AirPods Max has received a second-generation model after over five years. | Image: Apple

Apple has launched the AirPods Max 2, the second generation of its premium over-ear headphones, bringing improved active noise cancellation, new AI-powered features, and the company’s H2 chip to the lineup. The headphones arrive more than five years after the original AirPods Max debuted.

In India, the AirPods Max 2 are priced at ₹67,900, with pre-orders opening on March 25 and availability expected in early April.

Better noise cancellation with H2 chip

The biggest upgrade in the AirPods Max 2 is the new Apple H2 chip, which powers improved audio processing and smarter features across the headphones. Apple says the new model delivers up to 1.5 times stronger active noise cancellation compared with the previous generation, helping block more external noise while maintaining sound quality.

The H2 chip also enables Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Voice Isolation, improving call clarity and automatically adjusting audio depending on the listening environment.

Advertisement

Lossless audio and new AI features

The AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected via USB-C, aimed at users who want higher fidelity sound for music production or high-resolution playback. Another major addition is Live Translation, which can translate in-person conversations in real time when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.

Other new features include:

Conversation Awareness, which lowers playback volume when someone starts speaking nearby Personalised Volume, which adjusts sound based on listening habits Gesture-based Siri responses, allowing users to nod or shake their head to respond to voice prompts

Design and colours

Apple has largely retained the over-ear design of the original AirPods Max, including the aluminium ear cups and the Digital Crown for volume control and playback functions. The headphones are available in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Orange colour options.

Advertisement

Battery and connectivity

The AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 20 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled, similar to the previous model.

Connectivity features include:

Bluetooth 5.3 support USB-C charging and wired audio playback Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking Integration with Apple devices for seamless switching

Full specifications

Chipset: Apple H2 chip

Noise cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 1.5x improvement

Audio: 24-bit / 48kHz lossless audio via USB-C

Battery life: Up to 20 hours playback

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C

Features: Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, Live Translation, Spatial Audio

Colours: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Orange

Price in India: ₹67,900