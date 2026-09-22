Airtel Adds Apple iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to ₹999 and Higher Family Postpaid Plans

Airtel has expanded its family postpaid offering by adding Apple's iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to plans priced at ₹999 and above. The updated benefits are aimed at customers who use Apple devices and want cloud storage, entertainment and gaming services bundled with their mobile plan.

Under the new offering, Airtel customers on eligible family postpaid plans will get access to iCloud+, Apple's cloud storage service for storing, syncing and backing up personal data across Apple devices. This includes photos, files, passwords, contacts and other information.

The iCloud+ integration is designed to make moving to a new Apple device easier by keeping users' data backed up and accessible across their devices. The package also adds Apple TV, which provides access to Apple's original series and films, along with Apple Arcade, which offers a catalogue of games without advertisements or in-app purchases.

The ₹999 family postpaid plan covers a family of three and includes unlimited data with Airtel's Fastlane technology, along with spam protection and other entertainment subscriptions. With the addition of Apple's services, Airtel is positioning the plan as a combination of mobile connectivity, cloud storage, video streaming and gaming.

Advertisement

The company says the updated offering is intended to provide customers with more digital services through a single postpaid plan rather than requiring separate subscriptions for each service.

Existing customers can upgrade to the eligible plans through the Airtel app or by visiting an Airtel store.

Advertisement

Airtel's latest move comes as telecom operators increasingly bundle digital services with mobile plans, turning postpaid subscriptions into broader entertainment and connectivity packages. In this case, the addition of Apple's services particularly targets households that use iPhones, iPads, Macs and other Apple devices.