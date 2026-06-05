Airtel Down? Users Across India Report Mobile Internet Disruptions as Complaints Surge

New Delhi: Thousands of Airtel users across India reported connectivity issues on Friday morning, with outage-tracking platform DownDetector showing a sharp spike in complaints related to the telecom operator’s services.

According to data shared on DownDetector, reports of Airtel service disruptions surged significantly during the morning hours, indicating a possible widespread network issue affecting users in multiple regions. The outage map showed complaint clusters from major cities including Mumbai, Delhi and several other parts of the country.

Mobile Internet Most Affected

User reports suggest that mobile internet services were bearing the brunt of the disruption. Data available on the outage tracker showed that:

63% of complaints were related to mobile internet

26% were linked to mobile signal issues

6% concerned voice calling services

The complaint graph also reflected a sudden rise in reports after a relatively stable period overnight, pointing to a potential network disruption that emerged during the morning rush hours.

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Complaints Reported From Multiple Cities

The outage heat map indicated reports pouring in from various regions across India. While the concentration of complaints was higher in major urban centres, users from several other locations also flagged connectivity problems, suggesting that the issue may not be limited to a single city or state.

Many users took to social media platforms to report difficulties accessing mobile data, browsing the internet and maintaining stable network connections.

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Airtel Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of the time of writing, Airtel had not publicly confirmed the cause of the reported disruption. It remains unclear whether the issue stems from a technical fault, network maintenance activity or another operational problem.

Users experiencing connectivity issues are advised to monitor official Airtel communication channels for updates regarding service restoration.

What We Know So Far