Netflix Plus Prime Video Under One Airtel Plan: How Much Value Does It Add?

New Delhi: Airtel has introduced a family plan that stands out for one unusual feature: it bundles Netflix Basic and Amazon Prime Video together. For years, telecom operators have typically partnered with one streaming service to sweeten their data deals. Airtel’s move to offer both in a single package is rare, and it raises the question - how much value does this actually add?

The plan, called Infinity Family 1399 Plan, supports up to four SIMs, comes with unlimited calls, and offers 390 GB of monthly data. But the real draw is the entertainment bundle. Alongside Netflix Basic and six months of Amazon Prime, subscribers also get Apple TV, Apple Music, JioHotstar Mobile for a year, Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Adobe Express Premium for 12 months, and Google One cloud storage.

To put this in perspective:

- Netflix Basic in India costs Rs 200 per month.

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- Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 299 per month.

Together, that’s nearly Rs 500 every month if purchased separately. Airtel’s plan folds both into one bill, while also adding multiple other services.

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This bundling is significant because it simplifies subscription management for families. Instead of juggling separate accounts and payments, users get access to two of the world’s biggest streaming platforms under one telecom plan. For households where multiple members use different services, this could mean real convenience.