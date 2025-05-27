Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Recharge Plans: Check Out the Full List

Updated May 27th 2025, 15:03 IST
Airtel has introduced new recharge plans that bring benefits focused on entertainment with bundled subscription to over 25 video streaming platforms. The new plans offer access to different OTT (over-the-top) platforms along with data benefits across validity periods, with the company claiming a total value of ₹750.
“By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users,” said Airtel in a statement.
The new all-in-one OTT Entertainment recharge plans offer subscriptions to services such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Sony LIV without requiring users to have individual subscriptions. These plans start at ₹279 with a minimum validity of one month and go all the way up to ₹1,729, under which users get higher validities and more data benefits.
Packs
Benefit
Validity
MRP
|Direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App
|Netflix Basic + Zee5 +JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium
|1 month
|₹279
|Prepaid Content Only Packs
(inclusive of 1GB data for 1 month)
|Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium
|1 Month
|₹279
|Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls)
|Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium
|28 days
|₹598
|Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls)
|Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium
|84 days
|₹1729
Airtel said that while these plans come with unlimited 5G internet, this benefit applies only when you are in a 5G area. On 4G, streaming will consume daily data cap, and once it is exhausted, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps. As part of Xstream Play Premium, you get access to streaming platforms, such as LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others. The Netflix Basic plan will work only if you sign in using your Airtel number. It is worth noting that none of these plans offers subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
