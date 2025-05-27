Airtel Launches New OTT Entertainment Recharge Plans: Check Out the Full List

Airtel has introduced new recharge plans that bring benefits focused on entertainment with bundled subscription to over 25 video streaming platforms. The new plans offer access to different OTT (over-the-top) platforms along with data benefits across validity periods, with the company claiming a total value of ₹750.

“By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users,” said Airtel in a statement.

The new all-in-one OTT Entertainment recharge plans offer subscriptions to services such as Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Sony LIV without requiring users to have individual subscriptions. These plans start at ₹279 with a minimum validity of one month and go all the way up to ₹1,729, under which users get higher validities and more data benefits.

Here is a comprehensive table to help you understand Airtel’s new OTT Entertainment plans better:

Packs Benefit Validity MRP Direct subscription via Airtel Xstream Play App Netflix Basic + Zee5 +JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium 1 month ₹279 Prepaid Content Only Packs

(inclusive of 1GB data for 1 month) Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium 1 Month ₹279 Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls) Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium 28 days ₹598 Prepaid Data Bundles (Unlimited 5G And Unlimited calls) Netflix Basic + Zee5 + JioHotstar + Airtel Xstream Play Premium 84 days ₹1729

Things to remember