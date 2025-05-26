iPhone 16 at Under ₹67,000? Check Out How This Deal Works

Updated May 26th 2025, 21:58 IST
The iPhone 16 is currently available at one of the lowest prices online. Launched last year in September, the iPhone 17 brings Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone models, a powerful A18 chip, and a better ultrawide camera. Apple introduced the iPhone 16 at a starting price of ₹79,900, but an ongoing offer slashes its price to less than ₹67,000. Here is how the deal works.
Reliance Digital has announced an offer wherein the iPhone 16 is available at a discounted price of ₹70,690. That is about a ₹9,000 discount on the original price, but you can maximise savings if you opt to pay for the iPhone 16 online. According to the offer, you get a cashback of ₹4,000 on the price when you pay for the iPhone 16 using a credit card of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank.
Since this is a cashback, ₹4,000 will be credited to the credit card account after a certain period. This means you have to pay the full amount of ₹70,690 at the time of purchase. Reliance Digital has also listed EMI payment options under offers, opting for which will make you eligible for discounts of up to ₹3,000.
Launched last year, the standard iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Although it supports the newest iOS 18.4 and Apple Intelligence, and will receive software updates for seven years, its 60Hz refresh rate lags behind competitors. Photography capabilities include a rear dual-camera system with a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, alongside a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 16 uses a USB-C port for charging and includes a customisable Action Button.
