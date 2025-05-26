iPhone 16 at Under ₹67,000? Check Out How This Deal Works

The iPhone 16 is currently available at one of the lowest prices online. Launched last year in September, the iPhone 17 brings Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone models, a powerful A18 chip, and a better ultrawide camera. Apple introduced the iPhone 16 at a starting price of ₹79,900, but an ongoing offer slashes its price to less than ₹67,000. Here is how the deal works.

iPhone 16 deal

Reliance Digital has announced an offer wherein the iPhone 16 is available at a discounted price of ₹70,690. That is about a ₹9,000 discount on the original price, but you can maximise savings if you opt to pay for the iPhone 16 online. According to the offer, you get a cashback of ₹4,000 on the price when you pay for the iPhone 16 using a credit card of ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank.

Since this is a cashback, ₹4,000 will be credited to the credit card account after a certain period. This means you have to pay the full amount of ₹70,690 at the time of purchase. Reliance Digital has also listed EMI payment options under offers, opting for which will make you eligible for discounts of up to ₹3,000.

iPhone 16 specifications