Airtel Launches New Unlimited International Roaming Packs: Price, Benefits and More

Bharti Airtel has launched two new international roaming packs for unlimited data and voice connectivity for Indian tourists traveling overseas. The new upgradations of these roaming packs priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,999 offer unlimited data and additional benefits for international travelers.

The Rs 2,999 pack includes unlimited data together with 100 minutes of international incoming and outgoing voice calls per day and has a validity of 10 days. The Rs 3,999 pack, however, extends the same facilities for a period of 30 days. These new plans are in line with Airtel's initiative to simplify international connectivity by removing the need of multiple SIM cards.

Both packs are auto-activated when arrived in a foreign land, so users will instantly have access to services without any form of manual intervention. The customers do not have to switch their SIM cards, and the service works well with current postpaid connections.

Airtel has also added in-flight roaming advantages to these bundles, which comprise 250 MB of data, 100 outgoing minutes, and 100 SMS, all of which are valid for 24 hours. This is to offer internet connectivity even at 30,000 feet, targeting frequent flyers and business class travelers above all else.

The packs are offered to all Airtel postpaid customers and may be activated through the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel's new step follows an increase in the demand for secure and uncapped global mobile connectivity. As international travel increases following the pandemic, telecommunication companies are paying more attention to enhancing cross-border user experiences.

These new plans are likely to be especially useful for business tourists, foreign students, and vacationers who want unbroken service without bill surprise or network downtime.