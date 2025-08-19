Airtel Offers Free 6-Month Apple Music Subscription to Prepaid Users in India: Here's How to Claim It

Updated 19 August 2025 at 11:39 IST
Airtel is at it again. The telecom giant is teaming up with Apple to hand out six months of Apple Music for free for anyone rocking a prepaid SIM in India. Earlier this year, Airtel dropped some love on their Wi-Fi and postpaid users with Apple TV+ and Apple Music freebies. Now, finally, prepaid users get access to Apple Music.
To avail free Apple Music for six months, you have to launch the Airtel Thanks app on your phone. Look for the banner that mentions Apple Music at no extra cost.
Apple Music normally sets you back at Rs 99 for a solo account and Rs 149 per month if you share with family. There is also a Rs 59 per month plan for students, which can be availed only if you show your student ID card. With the new Airtel-Apple Music offer, you save almost Rs 600 over half a year.
Apple Music’s got ad-free vibes, top-notch sound, curated playlists for every mood swing, and offline downloads for when your signal’s poor. Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, JioSaavn - they’re all fighting for your ears in India, so the competition is intense.
Prepaid users are mostly youngsters or people who don’t want to lock themselves into some never-ending postpaid contract. Airtel’s sweetening the deal to keep them around. Apple, on the other hand, just wants you in their garden so you never leave.
If you’ve got Airtel prepaid, open that app and get your six months of Apple Music. After that, you’ll have to cough up the cash, unless you’re quick to cancel.
